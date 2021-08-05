Police following several leads to identify suspect Pandosy shooting

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna RCMP are calling it a vast increase in violence for the community, as the investigation continues into Saturday's shooting of two men on Pandosy Street.

"We are extremely concerned by it, so we are taking this extremely seriously. We are devoting all of our resources to this to try and solve this as quickly as possible," said RCMP Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy in a Wednesday afternoon update on the file.

The shooting was the fourth assassination attempt on West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, who was released from the hospital the next morning. Police took the extraordinary step to name Gianis as a victim and label him as a threat to public safety.

Police released a video of the suspect fleeing the scene on Tuesday, and since then, Noseworthy says some information has been shared with RCMP.

"We have received some tips and some information we are following up on the information that everyone provides."

Castanet obtained video of the shooting itself, which showed the suspect throwing an item at Gianis and the other victim, who then stumbled across Pandosy Street, wounded and ducking bullets.

RCMP refused to confirm if the item thrown in the video was the bomb officers later disposed of.

"It was a viable explosive and the potential for it to seriously injure people or cause proper damage was extreme that day," Noseworthy said.

RCMP were stationed outside Gianis' West Kelowna home on Wednesday morning, something police also would not comment on.

"The exact nature of what we are doing is not something we would release partly for his protection as well as the protection of the investigation, but we are taking steps to try and ensure his safety as well as the safety of the public while we do this investigation," Noseworthy added.

Kelowna RCMP is asking for any dash camera footage from vehicles driving on Pandosy Street from KLO Road Harvey Avenue between the hours of 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on July 31. They are also hoping someone recognizes the suspect as they fled the scene.