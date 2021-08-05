Central Okanagan single-family home benchmark price hits $933K

Photo: The Canadian Press

Quickly and likely surely, the benchmark price of a single-family home in the Central Okanagan is creeping closer to $1 million.

The Association of Interior Realtors revealed its July statistics on Wednesday, and the single-family benchmark price increased 2% from June to $933,600. The price 12 months ago was $692,800.

That price jump was in contrast to the rest of the numbers throughout the region, which either slowed their growth or dropped from June.

The number of overall sales in the region, which covers Revelstoke to Eastgate Manning Park, dropped from 1,381 to 1,143, and it was down 20% from last July’s mark.

“We live in a very desirable region, so it’s no surprise that high buyer demand has remained consistent into the summer months,” AIR president Kim Heizmann said in a press release. “While sales are down compared to last month, this is likely due to lack of inventory coupled with normal seasonality of the real estate market.”

The number of active listings in July was 5,792, which was down 47% compared to July 2020. The number of single-family home listings in the Central Okanagan in July increased to 485 from 453 in June.

“There is a gap in active listings supply compared to the amount of demand that we are experiencing,” Heizmann said. “It will be interesting to see if this gap between supply and demand will be lessened in the coming months.”

In the Central Okanagan, the benchmark price of townhomes jumped 0.8% to 642,600, while the condominium and apartment figure actually fell 1.4% to $452,900.

The benchmark price of a single-family home in the North Okanagan jumped 0.9% to $666,700 in July, while the townhouse price vaulted 4.2% to $448,000.