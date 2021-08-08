Local country artist Teigen Gayse releases new single

Local country music recording artist Teigen Gayse is set to release a new single all about wine.

Gayse, originally from Chetwynd B.C., wrote the song “Blame The Wine” as a tribute to wine country where she now lives.

“Well, wine inspired it,” Gayse said with a smile. “It's called Blame The Wine, and I actually wrote the song with my producer Jeff Johnson... I’m really excited because who doesn't love wine and living in wine country?”

During the pandemic, many people had no choice but to work from home. Gayse says the pandemic was a blessing in disguise for her both as an artist and a person.

“It was a great experience for me, like personally I know I can’t say that for a lot of people, but I just worked my butt off and I didn’t let the pandemic bring me down or deteriorate me, instead I used it as fuel. I wrote and recorded more songs and I honed into my social media,” said Gayse.

The up-and-coming artist recently won Stingray’s Trending Track and is still going strong on country radio stations across the nation. She said she envisioned herself being on the country music Billboard chart long before it ever came to fruition.

“I mean it's definitely been a goal, and it's crazy that it's here and that it just kind of happened, but I really feel like I manifested it. It was up on my vision board and it's really cool to look at it and be like wow, I made that happen,” said Gayse.

Gayse moved to Kelowna in 2012 to go to school at the Centre for Arts and Technology for audio. She was the only girl in her class, but she said the program was a valuable experience and she wouldn't change a thing.

“I’m not an audio person now, but it's crazy how much it helps me now and how much respect I receive from everyone in this business knowing that I have taken the program, and I have so much respect for those who are in audio too."