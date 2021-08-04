Some in LGBTQ+ community call on Kelowna-Lake Country MP to skip Pride celebrations over vote on conversion therapy ban

Photo: The Canadian Press MP Tracy Gray

A Kelowna task force formed to advocate for a ban against conversion therapy has made a series of recommendations concerning Pride Week following a town hall meeting last month.

One recommendations is to advise Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray she is "not welcome at this year's events."

Gray angered members of the local LGBTQ+ community earlier this summer when she was one of 63 MPs to vote against Bill C-6 (conversion therapy) in the House of Commons. Conversion therapy is widely condemned as abuse and aims to change the sexual orientation of a person to heterosexual through a variety of practices such as talk therapy, hypnosis and electric shocks.

Wilbur Turner, founder of the task force and former president of the Okanagan Pride Society, says the recommendation has been made to the present pride society board following a town hall attended by about 350 people to specifically discuss Gray's vote.

"A lot of the feedback in the town hall from folks is they didn't want her at pride events because of her vote and because of the apparent hypocrisy when she has stated that we should look at her record to know she is an ally of the community because she does attend pride events," said Turner.

Gray defended her vote in a statement to Castanet in June, saying she does believe conversion therapy is wrong, and should be banned outright in Canada.

"I supported Bill C-6 at second reading to go to the Justice Committee for study where many witnesses felt Bill C-6 needed improvements to its wording, including the definition and right of parents and advisors to have conversations," said Gray in her statement.

"Suggested amendments to simply add clarifying wording right off the Canadian Department of Justice's own website were also turned down."

Members of the LGBTQ+ community sent a letter to Gray demanding an apology, and slamming the reasoning behind her vote. Turner says the only response he has received to that letter was an email asking for his postal code to verify he was within the MPs riding.

He says those at the meeting also discussed guidelines around greater political party participation in pride events.

"There's been a move by a number of pride organizations to have guidelines or policies around political representation based on how the party views the community.

"The Vancouver Pride Committee did ban the BC Liberals for a while. Even in 2020 they told the BC Liberals they weren't welcome because of of their members actions."

The Kelowna Pride Society says it will not make any comment on the request until such time as the board has had a chance to review it, and discuss it.

Pride Week in Kelowna runs from Sept. 19 to 27.