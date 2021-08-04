178576
Kelowna  

BC makes COVID-19 vaccine push with 'Walk in Wednesday'

Big push on vaccines

- | Story: 341967

The provincial government is making a big push Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccinations across B.C.

While Interior Health vaccine clinics have been offering drop-in service for a few weeks now, another 20,000 doses are being set aside provincial for a B.C.-wide "Walk in Wednesday."

Throughout B.C., anyone can drop into a clinic today and receive their first or second doses.

Minister of Health in B.C., Adrian Dix, says this push is especially important for the Kelowna area where cases are on the rise.

“This is a critical point because the majority of people who are dealing with COVID-19, and who have had COVID-19 transmitted to them in B.C. are unvaccinated, so we’ve got to reduce those numbers in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 into the future,” said Dix.

He also said that as of right now, the province is 81.4 per cent vaccinated with at least one dose.

Dix said traveling will become increasingly challenging for anyone who continues to refuse the vaccine. “No ones going to be able to travel outside of Canada, I mean nobody. Whether they want to go to Bellingham, Spokane, or Belgium, you’re not going to be able to travel outside of Canada unless you’re vaccinated."

Some provinces such as Alberta and Manitoba created lotteries to encourage vaccine uptake.

But Dix said having the vaccine is privilege enough, because it allows you to get back to a more normal life.

“I think the vaccine itself is a gift. These are the safest, most effective vaccines that we’ve ever seen,” he said.

“I think people will want to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families, as well as their communities, and be able to travel.”

Dix says they are reaching out to younger people in the Central Okanagan, who have been slower to get the vaccine.

“We’re in the high 50’s and low 60’s (per cent) for some younger aged demographics in the Central Okanagan. With unvaccinated people socializing together at the time of the Delta variant, that poses a significant risk to those people, so we need to try and target more people to get the shot."

Interior Health also announced this week the drop-in vaccine clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club has been extended until Monday, August 9.

For anyone looking to gather more information on the vaccine, you can head over to Interior Health’s website here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

178134
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162393


176485


Real Estate
4498632
Riva Ridge Estates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details
175629


176936


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sneakers
Sneakers Kelowna SPCA >


176484


176497


Inspirational baby girl can’t stop dancing at the beach

Must Watch
Take a look at this adorable little girl and her positive energy as she enjoys her best life at the beach! Cuteness overload!
Weird Wednesday- August 4, 2021
Galleries
A gallery packed with weirdness.
Weird Wednesday- August 4, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Chicken plays birthday song on keyboard
Must Watch
Queen Elizabeth launches dog treat line
Showbiz
Queen Elizabeth II has launched a range of dog biscuits. The...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178390
178065