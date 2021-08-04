'Variable' smoke conditions expected through weekend in Interior

Photo: Castanet webcams Blue sky is visible above Okanagan Lake from downtown Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Okanagan residents are seeing the sky for the first time in many days, and the reprieve from smoke is expected to stick around through the weekend.

Dozens of wildfires burning across B.C.'s Southern Interior have resulted in extremely poor air quality for much of the region. But beginning Tuesday, that smoke began to partially lift.

“A lot of areas, including the Okanagan, have seen improvements since yesterday,” said Gail Roth, Air Quality Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“You've gone from very hazardous, extremely high concentrations to vastly improved, but some of the measurements we still see are in the moderate category.”

While the Okanagan Valley, Thompson area and the Kootenays have been socked in with smoke for the past week, unstable weather conditions over the next few days are expected to bring some relief.

“There's lots of fires still going in the areas, but it's not going to be socked in for at least the next couple of days,” Roth said. “It's going to be variable ... there could be some overnight periods where it sinks back into the valleys and then clears out again.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Central Okanagan and Kamloops regions are at a four on the 10-point Air Quality Health Index, while the North Okanagan sits at a seven. The entire Southern Interior remains under a Smoky Skies Bulletin, issued Wednesday morning.

“The fires haven't stopped so we still have the emission source ... it may be variable. And someone very close to the fire may still see extreme conditions too,” Roth said.

Temperatures are forecast to cool slightly through the weekend, with a high of 22 C forecast Sunday, and possible showers Sunday and Monday. But hot and dry conditions will return by the middle of next week.

“Looking far into next week, the uncertainty is still there, but there is a likelihood that we'll be going back to those warm, dry, stable conditions ... we will have to wait and see but there's potential for smoke to return mid next week,” Roth said.

The Kootenays remain hard hit by smoke, although conditions should also clear up moderately through the weekend. The Lower Mainland also saw some mildly smoky conditions earlier this week, but the skies there are now clear.

But smoky conditions of some variety are expected to persist in the Interior through the rest of the summer.

“As we get further and further into August, the smoke tends to have more and more trouble clearing the Valley,” said Doug Lundquist, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“I don't expect we're going to start to see a complete cure for smoke until perhaps September. We're in for the long-term, this is a bad fire weather season and I don't see the end of it yet.”