Black bear captured on camera near Highway 97 in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of Kelowna late Tuesday night.

Onlooker Jasmine Montgomery says she spotted the bear just after 10:30 p.m. near Highway 97 and Banks Road, explaining she was crossing the street when" we almost walked into a black bear."

Conservation Officer Ken Owens says several reports of the sighting were made to BCCOS.

"To effectively manage bear human conflicts, it is critical that everyone in the community prevent access to non-natural food sources. If even a single container of garbage is left unsecured, it will draw bears to our communities and create public safety issues for all residents," Owens said.

It is an offence to feed or leave attractants available to dangerous wildlife.