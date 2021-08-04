175828
Kelowna  

Southbound lane of Highway 97 closed due to mudslide in Lake Country

A mudslide is causing traffic problems on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

AIM Roads reports the slide at Robinson Road in Winfield.

A southbound lane of the highway is closed for 500 metres south of Robinson Road to allow for cleanup and repairs.

AIM Roads asks motorists to slow down when approaching the area, so crews can work safely.

Work at the scene is expected to continue until Friday, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

