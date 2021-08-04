If the smoke clears: Perseid meteor shower to peak next week

Photo: Contributed

It is anyone's guess if the skies will clear enough for us to see it, but the Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak next week.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging the community to get out and enjoy the annual show.

Kopje Regional Park on Carrs Landing Road in Lake Country is the perfect dark, sky location to view the meteor shower when it will peak on August 12.

Those in attendance will be able to visit with members of the Lake Country Art Gallery who will connect art with the night sky. An Okanagan birding expert will also be on hand to speak about species that use the stars to navigate.

Visit rdco.com/parksevents to reserve your seats for two special presentations by star expert Denise Swick from Banff National Park.

With 30 years of experience, she’ll highlight what makes the Perseid meteor shower unique.

Seating for these is limited, so register now for either talk at 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Meteorologists have said the current reprieve from the fire smoke is expected to last through this weekend, but things could change beyond that.