SPCA Lottery for animals in need announces $1,000,000 50/50 jackpot

Photo: Contributed

The BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need is back with a total prize pot of up to $1,000,000.

Buying a 50/50 ticket will not only give you the chance to take home up to $500,000 but will also change the lives of B.C.’s abused, neglected, under-served and injured animals.

The last three BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need events have sold out well before the ticket sales deadline.

“We are so impressed, year after year at the amazing response. Anyone interested in a chance to win this massive $500,000 prize should act fast - our best ticket packages do not last long,” says Tess Repenning, BC SPCA senior manager.

“The past year and a half has cancelled a lot of fundraising events and brought new challenges to the rescue, care and rehoming of animals in need. We are so grateful to everyone who purchases tickets – with a prize pot up to $1,000,000 your purchase could change your life and it will definitely help change the life of an animal in need.”

50/50 tickets are $15 each, three for $40, or six for $60. The deadline to buy tickets is September 30, but the BC SPCA’s last 50/50 sold out many weeks ahead of the deadline. Ticket are available online at lottery.spca.bc.ca.

Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older and tickets can only be sold in B.C.