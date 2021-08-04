RCMP with weapons drawn swarm Enterprise Way Wednesday morning

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 10:03 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has released more details about a false weapon report Wednesday morning.

The incident started just after 8 a.m., August 4, 2021, after RCMP received a report of a man with what was believed to be a gun in the woods near the 2500-block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

Numerous officers flooded the area and quickly located the suspect, who was detained without incident.

“Officers were able to determine that the item the complainant had seen was not a weapon,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Fortunately, this appears to have been a case of someone mistaking an item from a distance and the gentleman was released immediately.”

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.

RCMP tell Castanet they now have the situation on Enterprise Way under control and indicate the concern was generated by a call indicating someone was seen with a weapon, "we responded to what was reported as a weapons call. It has been determined to be false."

ORIGINAL 8:35 a.m.

Castanet has received reports of a heavy police presence in the 2500 block of Enterprise Way, near the Rail Trail, Wednesday morning.

One eyewitness indicated seeing at least 10 RCMP cruisers and officers were out with weapons drawn.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details and we will update this story as more information becomes available.