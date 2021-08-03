Stolen paddle boards returned to family after Castanet story

Photo: Contributed

A pair of rare paddle boards have been returned to a Kelowna couple after a story on Castanet.

Winona and Court Phillips had the boards, which were made by a friend, stolen off the roof of their vehicle last month. The theft devastated the entire family, who used the boards as their primary form of recreation in the summer.

After Castanet ran a story on the theft, Winona said a woman got in contact with them, saying they had purchased the paddle boards online the same day they were discovered missing, and wanted to do the right thing by returning them.

“We were kind of dumbfounded, like woah, we actually found them? We just couldn't believe it, but obviously were super excited,” said Winona. “You’ll see us on the water right away.”

Winona wants to thank the public for keeping their eyes out for the boards after the story was published, and to the woman who came forward and returned the rare paddle boards.