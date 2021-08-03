Drop-in vaccine clinic at Kelowna Yacht Club extended until August 9

Photo: Contributed

The drop-in vaccine clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club has been extended until Monday, August 9.

The clinic, hosted by Interior Health, The Downtown Business Association, and the Kelowna Yacht Club is open from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Anyone who has not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or is 28 days past their first inoculation is welcome to drop in for their immunization.

Danielle Cameron is the executive director of clinical operations at Interior Health, and she says those who have been putting off getting the vaccine should have no fear. “Our vaccinators here are very informed and they have all of the most up to date information, so I would say if you’re unsure, If you really want to hear from one of the experts, come into the clinic and talk to our staff,” said Cameron.

The clinic saw steady traffic throughout the long weekend.

It is one of many clinics being hosted in the Interior Health region as part of the Vax for B.C. campaign, which is aimed at creating a safer environment for everyone by offering pop-up, drop-in clinics across the province.