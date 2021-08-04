Kelowna’s Meals on Wheels receives volunteer award from city

Coming out of a time where the need for their services was at its greatest, Kelowna's Meals on Wheels has been awarded volunteer organization of the year by the city.

The pandemic saw demand for Meals on Wheels in the Central Okanagan double, meaning volunteers were busy bringing meals to the most vulnerable in the region.

Manager of the program, Marion Bremner, is pleased with the dedication of the volunteers.

“It was really a thrill to receive because of the year that we all went through with the COVID pandemic, and our volunteers really put out the extra effort to make sure that they stayed safe and that our clients stayed safe, and that all the meals were delivered on time,” said Bremner.

Bremner says the fact that Meals on Wheels in Kelowna has operated without any COVID-19 among their volunteers and clients is a testament to how determined volunteers were in ensuring the safety of everyone.

“We set up special protocols to make sure that both our volunteers and clients would be safe, and everybody followed it religiously, and we were able to brag that there's no negative instances whatsoever,” said Bremner. “They were putting themselves at risk.”

Telus has also stepped up to help deliver meals to those in need by offering their staff as volunteers and chipped in with a donation of $3,000 that matches the award the group got from the city.