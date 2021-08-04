178576
178251
Kelowna  

Kelowna’s Meals on Wheels receives volunteer award from city

Persevering through COVID

- | Story: 341868

Coming out of a time where the need for their services was at its greatest, Kelowna's Meals on Wheels has been awarded volunteer organization of the year by the city.

The pandemic saw demand for Meals on Wheels in the Central Okanagan double, meaning volunteers were busy bringing meals to the most vulnerable in the region.

Manager of the program, Marion Bremner, is pleased with the dedication of the volunteers.

“It was really a thrill to receive because of the year that we all went through with the COVID pandemic, and our volunteers really put out the extra effort to make sure that they stayed safe and that our clients stayed safe, and that all the meals were delivered on time,” said Bremner.

Bremner says the fact that Meals on Wheels in Kelowna has operated without any COVID-19 among their volunteers and clients is a testament to how determined volunteers were in ensuring the safety of everyone.

“We set up special protocols to make sure that both our volunteers and clients would be safe, and everybody followed it religiously, and we were able to brag that there's no negative instances whatsoever,” said Bremner. “They were putting themselves at risk.”

Telus has also stepped up to help deliver meals to those in need by offering their staff as volunteers and chipped in with a donation of $3,000 that matches the award the group got from the city.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

175413
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162393


176485


Real Estate
4508104
#230 1999 Highway 97 S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$264,900
more details


178069


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sneakers
Sneakers Kelowna SPCA >


176484


176497


Amazing designs

Galleries
Check out these awesome places.
Amazing designs (2)
Galleries
Rihanna now a billionaire thanks to Fenty
Showbiz
Rihanna is officially a billionaire thanks to her Fenty line of...
Inspirational baby girl can’t stop dancing at the beach
Must Watch
Take a look at this adorable little girl and her positive energy...
Weird Wednesday- August 4, 2021
Galleries
A gallery packed with weirdness.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167327
178065