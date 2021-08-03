COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Central Okanagan care homes

Photo: Contributed A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cottonwoods

Interior Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at two care homes in the Central Okanagan.

In an email to Castanet News, IH officials say outbreaks have been declared at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna and Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

According to officials, two cases, both involving residents, have been confirmed at Cottonwoods, while seven cases, involving four residents and three staff, have occurred at Brookhaven.

This is the second confirmed outbreak at Cottonwoods. An outbreak was declared in early March and, over the two months it was active, 29 positive cases were detected, including 26 residents and three staff. Two residents died from the virus.

This is the first outbreak declared at Brookhaven.