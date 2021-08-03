175828
174660
Kelowna  

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Central Okanagan care homes

COVID-19 at 2 care homes

- | Story: 341860

Interior Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at two care homes in the Central Okanagan.

In an email to Castanet News, IH officials say outbreaks have been declared at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna and Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

According to officials, two cases, both involving residents, have been confirmed at Cottonwoods, while seven cases, involving four residents and three staff, have occurred at Brookhaven.

This is the second confirmed outbreak at Cottonwoods. An outbreak was declared in early March and, over the two months it was active, 29 positive cases were detected, including 26 residents and three staff. Two residents died from the virus.

This is the first outbreak declared at Brookhaven.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

177300
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162394


176485


Real Estate
4510844
3944 Riviera Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$925,000
more details
175413


177179


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Crepe *pending Adoption*
Crepe *pending Adoption* Kelowna SPCA >


177392


174399


Simone Biles wins bronze

Showbiz
Gymnast Simone Biles has added to the U.S.'s Olympics medal haul with a bronze in the women's balance beam final. The...
Boxer annoyed with seating arrangement
Must Watch
“This is our Jealous Pup Bella. She is a 1 &
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 3, 2021
Galleries
Hot random memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 3, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe wouldn’t return as Harry Potter
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is keen to play Sirius Black or Professor Remus...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178122
178061