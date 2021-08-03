The Office Brewery opens in Kelowna's north end

Photo: The Office Brewery Facebook

Kelowna's north end brewery district has yet another new brewery on offer.

The Office Brewery is located at 301-890 Clement Avenue. It will hold 89 patrons, including 57 indoors on the main floor and mezzanine, and 32 on the outdoor patio.

The company is headed up by Tracey and Dan Allen, former partners at Doc Willoughby’s Pub, and well-known former school principal, Bruce McKay. Bruce will be the general manager with the help of his son, Andrew McKay, as the head brewer.

The brewery is in the process of running trials and developing their recipes on different beer styles. The Mumbo Jumbo Raspberry Sour and Water Cooler Gossip Westcoast Pale Ale are said to be the early favourites among customers.

The brewery will also offer dishes like charcuterie, baked mac ’n cheese and duo pork belly.