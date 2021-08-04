Heat and fires could hurt some insect populations in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: UBC Zoology

We might be seeing fewer mosquitoes and grasshoppers this summer because of the extreme heat and wildfires, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.

The scorching conditions could be negatively impacting several insect species that form a vital part of our ecosystem, including native bee populations.

“Honey bees are European honey bees. They are not native to the region and we farm them like we do cows. So, that’s a managed crop or livestock. What I would have more concern about are the native bees,” said Claudia Copley, entomology collections manager and researcher at the Royal BC Museum.

“British Columbia has more than 500 species of native bees and most of them nest in the ground, 70 percent of them nest in the ground. The other 30 per cent nest in holes in dead trees. So, in both cases, they’re really vulnerable to fires, especially the dead trees. Those nests would very likely burn in these conditions, but the ground-nesting would be vulnerable to a hot fire,” she points out.

Why is that a concern?

“They are much more important to the native ecosystem than honey bees because they are evolved to pollinate the native plants in that ecosystem,” said Copley.

Many of the North American bees look nothing like what we imagine. “You picture a fuzzy honey bee or a really fuzzy bumblebee, but many of the other bees look like flies or they look like wasps, they’re amazing.”

Grasshoppers are also vulnerable to extremely hot fires because they too nest in the ground.

Mosquitoes benefit from the very warm weather, however, in drought conditions there’s often very little standing water, which is where they lay their eggs.

“Contrary to what most people think, mosquitoes are not super common in wetlands that are healthy and intact, like a marsh. They would be way more common in puddles like ditches and catch basins.”

While fewer bugs may be good for humans, Copley is concerned.

“It’s hard for us to tease apart all the potential impacts with all the different things that are happening because of course, we’re heating up the environment, we’re creating more air particles in the environment, and making weather that’s hotter and drier. It’s just so many impacts that work co-operatively in a negative way. It’s quite concerning.”