Average one- and two-bedroom rent prices both drop in July

Photo: The Canadian Press

Rent relief in the Central Okanagan appears to be coming, slowly but surely.

For the first time this year, the average prices of one- and two-bedroom units on Castanet’s classifieds page dropped from the month before.

July’s averages of $2,118 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,249 for a one-bedroom were both more affordable than in June.

The average price of a one-bedroom home hit a record high mark $1,486 in June, while the most expensive average for a two-bedroom unit was recorded in May when it topped out at $2,201.

It was, however, the fourth straight month that the average price for a two-bedroom home on Castanet’s classifieds page was more than $2,000.

The last time the average price for a one-bedroom home was as low as $1,249 was in January, when it checked in at $1,197.