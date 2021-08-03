176231
IH urges students parents to get vaccinated before back to school begins

It may not feel like it but fall is just around the corner, which means back to school.

The first day of school for most British Columbia students is September 7.

In order to make sure as many students get their coronavirus vaccination as possible, Interior Health has sent a letter urging parents to make sure their kids get the jab.

"Dear parents, guardians and staff, we would like to remind you that accessing COVID-19 vaccination has never been easier. If you or your child have not been immunized against COVID-19 yet, now is the perfect time to do so."

The letter indicates that if you haven't already had your first dose, getting one now means you could get the second dose 28 days later and be fully immunized by the start of the school year.

"We are counting on you for a safe start to the school year."

"Getting vaccinated is the best way we can protect each other against the variants and ensure they can’t mutate and spread."

Vaccine clinics:

  • Trinity Hall, Kelowna Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Rutland Secondary School gymnasium Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Westbank Lion’s Community Centre Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

