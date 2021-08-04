Kelowna man cycles across Canada to recreate his father’s journey decades earlier

Cindy White

The pandemic put his career on hold, but also created an opportunity for Will Zittlau.

The Kelowna man graduated from University with an Engineering degree but ended up working as a software developer instead.

So, he decided to use the downtime to fulfil a dream, and cycle across Canada.

“My dad did the same ride when he graduated from university, and unfortunately he passed when I was young,” said Zittlau.

“That’s kind of always stuck with me, and as soon as I learned about the trip when I was little I knew it was something I wanted to do one day. We ended up going to the same school, same degree, Mechanical Engineering, so it just felt like the final step to kind of close that chapter.”

Zittlau managed to complete the journey from Victoria to Halifax a lot faster than his dad, in just 48 days.

“So he took 62 days (in1982). I wanted to beat him, just a little bit of competition. I actually went way faster than I expected. I was thinking 60 days when I left.”

His trip was fairly smooth, with mostly good weather, and only one mishap, when he broke a wheel outside Montreal.

For Zittlau it was a chance to connect with a father he barely knew.

“I’d like to think he’d be pretty proud.”

“That’s the hard thing. He passed so young I don’t have any memories with him, so I don’t know what he was like, which is pretty hard. It was a really cool way to share an experience and kind of get that deeper level of understanding even though we can’t have a memory together.”