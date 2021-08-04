First-of-its-kind 'private guest estate' proposed for luxurious Kelowna property

Photo: Contributed

Where do those people who "demand luxurious, private accommodations" stay in Kelowna?

Apparently, nowhere.

That could change if the city gets on board with a proposal to turn a famous Lochview Road estate from a single family home into a "private guest estate."

The 44-acre property, which includes a 15,000 square foot, six-bedroom estate home, beach house, guest house, tennis court, private vineyards and winery came to prominence a few years ago when it was assessed at more than $13.5 million, the most expensive property in the city.

Because the property is A1 - Agriculture, any use similar as a bed and breakfast or short-term rental would require a site-specific text amendment approved by council.

Such an application was officially made to the city late last week by the owner of the property.

In its application, the owner suggests using the term 'private guest estate,' which would provide up to eight guest rooms on a temporary basis and could include private facilities such as dining, banquet, beverage, meeting rooms, recreational facilities, boutique winery and personal services.

In order to accommodate the rental, the owner is proposing to convert the beach house into two additional bedrooms.

Caretaker units would be constructed above the current garage.

An adjacent six-acre property, south of the estate, has also been purchased, and will be planted with grapes to provide a buffer to neighbouring properties.

A dedicated access road would be constructed off Prince Edward Drive if the application goes through.

The application suggests the property has become "under-utilized as a single-family residence, and (the owner) would like to see the magnificent features of this estate further enjoyed and appreciated."

"As a private guest estate, the property will retain its meticulous form and character while offering exclusive use of the estate to its patrons, therefore continuing to function as a private residence, just as it does today."

The home would be "refashioned" to accommodate guests.

Built in 2005, the home was constructed with many amenities, including a tennis court, a boat dock, swimming pools, a spa with sauna and steam room, a billiards room, theater, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and many terraces to enjoy views and natural surroundings.

If given approval, the owner says the property would be managed on a full-time basis by employees who would serve the guests while "ensuring that the peace of guests and neighbours is maintained."

The property is being compared with other luxury experiences in the province, going for between $2,400 and $23,000 a night.

Staff have yet to comment on the application.