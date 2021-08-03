Kelowna woman drowns in Christina Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre Christina Lake

A Kelowna resident has died in a boating accident on Christina Lake, east of Grand Forks.

RCMP was called to a possible drowning on the lake Thursday Evening around 8:30 p.m.

Another boater found the woman in the water and brought her to the Texas Creek boat launch. The Christina Lake Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service responded, but unfortunately were unable to revive the woman.

The 60-year old from Kelowna was in the area camping with family and friends.

Police say she was alone on the boat. Somehow she fell overboard.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the death and it is not considered suspicious.