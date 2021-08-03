Lake Country woman plans trip after winning $1M in lottery

Photo: Contributed Darryl Brown

A Lake Country woman plans on travelling after she won a $1 million in a Maxmillions draw.

“I used the Lotto! app and couldn’t believe it,” Darryl Brown said after checking her ticket at home. “I checked it again, and again, and again!”

Brown purchased her ticket at 7-Eleven on 39 Avenue in Vernon and said her husband was the first to hear about her win.

“I showed my husband and he said ‘someone is messing with you! This can’t be real!’ He still doesn’t completely believe it,” she explained.

Brown plans on having a barbecue with friends and family to celebrate her life-changing win. As for what she plans to do with her prize money, travel is top of mind, with Amsterdam being the first stop on her list. She says she wants to help out her family as well.

When asked how it feels to be a millionaire, Brown responded with “Disbelief. Excitement!”