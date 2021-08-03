Voters urged to have their say on Central Okanagan electoral boundaries

Photo: Elections BC

The growing population in the Central Okanagan could lead to more representation in the B.C. legislature.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick is asking constituents for their input on possible boundary changes.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission will be consulting with British Columbians within the next year on proposed changes to electoral districts across the province.

In the Central Okanagan, it’s estimated the population will increase to 234,000 by 2025. That could mean the creation of another riding, with a new MLA for the area between Lake Country and Peachland.

There are currently three MLAs for the region; Letnick in Kelowna Lake-Country, Renee Merrifield in Kelowna-Mission and Ben Stewart in Kelowna-West. Some neighbourhoods, like Rutland, Downtown and Glenmore are represented by more than one MLA.

Letnick notes the current MLAs work collaboratively for the common good of the region through the sharing of communities.

He is urging voters in his riding to have their say on electoral boundaries through a survey he is sending out to households in his riding this week.



“Do they prefer the sharing of MLAs among communities, as is currently the case? Or do they prefer each community be represented by a single MLA?”