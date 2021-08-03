Air traffic to resume at Kelowna's airport this afternoon

Photo: Chelsea Powrie/file YLW on Friday

Good news for weary travellers trying to fly in or out of Kelowna.

Air traffic at Kelowna International Airport will begin moving again at 3 p.m. this afternoon- more than 36 hours after the airport was effectively shut down due to the eastern migration of the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Airport operations manager Phillip Elchitz says the airport was able to work with BC Wildfire, Transport Canada and Nav Canada to re-open air transportation.

"We were able to adjust the eastern boundary of the no-fly zone over the White Rock Lake fire," he said.

"That has allowed us to readjust the instrument approach into the airport from the north."

Elchitz says there are four ways to intersect the existing approach from the north. They were able to open one of those.

"Air traffic control will have to basically vector aircraft around the wildfire to connect to the initial connection point for the approach," said Elchitz.

Departure procedures to the south which were being affected by the Brenda Creek fire have also been re-established.

Elchitz says flights cancelled last night in advance of re-established of instrument approaches will remain cancelled.

However, he says a number of flights around 3 p.m. showing as on-time are expected to operate.

Both WestJet and Air Canada are adding extra flights Wednesday to remove the backlog and get everybody to their destination.

WestJet is adding four additional flights, two to Vancouver and two to Calgary on Wednesday.

Elchitz says passengers affected by the disruption in service should either go to the airport website, or contact their airline directly.