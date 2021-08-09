Okanagan Comedy Festival making a comeback

Photo: Contributed

If you're in need of a laugh, you might want to mark August 25-29 on your calendars.

The Okanagan Comedy Festival is making a comeback to provide much needed comic relief after months of boredom and isolation.

"We are all excited to hear that the Okanagan Comedy Festival will be back from August 25 – 29, and this year’s event is bigger and funnier than ever," according to general manager, Robert Gallant.

Gallant says the event has partnered with CBC Radio this year.

"CBC will be coming to the festival to do live recordings of The Debaters with Steve Patterson and Laugh out Loud with Ali Hassan. Between the CBC shows at the Rotary Arts Centre and the Creekside Theatre and their usual mix of unique venues (bars, wineries, golf courses) throughout the Okanagan region, the festival will welcome more than twenty of the country’s best comedians."

Festival organizers are busy working out the final details for this year’s festival agenda, they are also looking for event sponsors to help support the event.



Event founder, president and long-time headline comedian Lars Callieou is also working to finalize the festival’s talent roster. “

As a performing artist myself, I can appreciate how difficult this shut-down has been for the arts community. We live and love to be on stage, and we can’t wait to get in front of these Okanagan audiences again and make them laugh until it hurts. I am also very proud to welcome back CBC’s Laugh out Loud with Ali Hassan back to the festival, and so excited to also welcome the Debaters with Steve Patterson for the first time. I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for us as we bring the laughs and take the Okanagan by storm!”

Kelowna comedy promoters like Rob Balsdon at Trainwreck Comedy, are also involved in the festival and organizers hope to build the event so it becomes one of the biggest festivals in the Okanagan.

The non-theatre stand-up comedy venues confirmed so far include; Red Rooster Winery (Penticton), Freddy’s Brewpub (Kelowna), Carlos O’Bryan’s (West Kelowna), Kelowna Actor’s Studio, Wings (West Kelowna), Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club (Kelowna), Slackwater Brewing (Penticton) with more to be announced.