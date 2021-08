Contributed

A Good Samaritan stopped traffic Monday afternoon along Swamp Road in Kelowna to help a group of turtles cross the road.

Nicole Millard captured the video on her phone.

"Just an act of kindness in these uncertain times. There are amazing and thoughtful humans in our community. Even the smallest act of kindness means the world to someone or something."

"Toast and props to the kind man who helped this creature today on busy Swamp Road amidst traffic," she said.