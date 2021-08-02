Renee Merrifield to join Liberal race

Photo: Contributed

Renee Merrifield has officially announced that she is joining the race to become the next leader of the BC Liberal Party.

"I’m running because I believe in people,” Renee said.

"I’m running because I believe in the potential of this province, I’m running because I want to build a better belonging for all British Columbians. That starts right here, in how we build our party. I believe that no matter who you are, or where you are from, there is a place for you in the BC Liberal party."

"I believe that you belong. My goal is to build a team — a movement — so together, we can seize the opportunity to earn the support and trust of our fellow British Columbians in the next election," she added.

Merrifield was elected as MLA for Kelowna-Mission for the BC Liberals after long-time incumbent Steve Thompson opted not to run for re-election.

She's the CEO of Troika Developments and has served on the board of directors for First West Credit Union, Interior Health Authority, the Urban Development Institute, the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and the Breakfast Club of Canada.

Merrifield was also named as the BC Liberal's health critic following the 2020 election, taking over from long-time Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick.

Castanet reached out to confirm the news on Sunday after Merrifield's personal website noted that she's the best person to take on the leadership role for her party, but Rob Murphy who is a part of the campaign told Castanet comments would be made until next week.

The BC Liberals' leadership election is scheduled to occur next February.