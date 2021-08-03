Prab Kohar 'fighting hard and strong' after serious crash in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The family of Prab Kohar say they are beyond grateful for the support the community has shown following a deadly car crash.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road just before 3 a.m. on Sunday July 25 and found an extensively damaged Chevrolet Corvette, with two occupants.

The 28-year-old male driver from Surrey was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kohar, the only passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A GoFundMe was started just three days later to help cover medical expenses.

To date, the fundraiser has raised over $80,000.

"Our family can't even begin to express how thankful we are for all the love and support for our Prab. We were made aware that there was an article posted falsely stating that she had passed. Rest assured that Prab is alive, fighting hard and strong," the Kohar family wrote.

According to a family member, the 28-year-old elementary school teacher remains at Vancouver General Hospital, with severe third-degree burns and a brain injury.

"We want to thank everyone for their donations, kind words and prayers," Kohar's cousin, Tania Paneet wrote.