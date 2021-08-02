'Very distressing and concerning': Mayor Basran reacts to Pandosy shooting

Photo: Madison Erhardt RCMP explosive disposal unit at the scene of a shooting on Pandosy Street.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran says the gangland shooting Saturday night on Pandosy Street is “very distressing and concerning.”

“Incidents like this put the lives of innocent people and our first responders at risk and are not acceptable,” Basran said.

Gunfire rang out just before 7 p.m. Saturday while nearby restaurants were at the peak of their dinner rush. Two men were wounded and are expected to survive.

One of the targets, Kyle Gianis, has been dodging assassination attempts for years. Saturday's shooting was the fourth assassination attempt on him since 2017. Past attempts have left friends of Gianis and completely innocent bystanders dead.

The RCMP’s bomb unit was called in after what was believed to be an undetonated improvised explosive device was found at the shooting scene, resulting in an extended closure of Pandosy Street at KLO Road.

Traffic has since been restored to the area and police have not commented on whether a bomb was indeed found at the scene. Castanet has requested an update from the Kelowna RCMP.

Mayor Basran said gun violence remains “extremely rare in Kelowna.”

"The RCMP have indicated this event was targeted among people known to each other. I have full confidence in the RCMP as they continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure justice and community safety are upheld.”

Basran went on to tout the city’s investments in public safety, noting that 30 cents of every tax dollar goes to police or bylaw in Kelowna. Since 2018 the city has hired 30 new Mounties and 26 RCMP support staff.