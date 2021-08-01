177398
176290
Kelowna  

Kelowna's Brent Fikowski is the third fittest in the world

Third fittest in the world

- | Story: 341714

Kelowna's Brent Fikowski has done it again.

On Sunday in Madison Wisconsin at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, Fikowski finished as the third fittest athlete in the men's individual competition.

The four-day competition featured a total of 15 events.

Fikowski had multiple top five finishes throughout the weekend.

He won event number nine which was 21-15-9 (reps for the time) of an echo bike and snatch at 105 pounds.

This is his sixth trip to The CrossFit Games.

Fikowski was named second fittest back in 2017.

Fellow Canadian Patrick Vellner from Vancouver Island just edged out Fikowski through the course of the weekend to take home the silver medal.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

178279
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162394


176485


Real Estate
4495920
198 Laurel Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$825,000
more details
171447


175642


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

David
David Kelowna SPCA >


176484


175642


Frenchie finds a genius way to scratch an itch

Must Watch
This pup was very creative trying to get rid of an itch. He just slides down the ramp and lets the boards do all the work!
Interesting facts
Galleries
Some more interesting facts to fill your brain this weekend,
Elton John delays opening two weeks of farewell tour
Music
Elton John has postponed the first two weeks of his farewell tour...
Dog is trying to get settled
Must Watch
Third time is the charm!
Flamin’ hot Cheetos
Must Watch
Toddler tries Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for the first time and...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
176522
178228