Kelowna's Brent Fikowski is the third fittest in the world

Kelowna's Brent Fikowski has done it again.

On Sunday in Madison Wisconsin at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, Fikowski finished as the third fittest athlete in the men's individual competition.

The four-day competition featured a total of 15 events.

Fikowski had multiple top five finishes throughout the weekend.

He won event number nine which was 21-15-9 (reps for the time) of an echo bike and snatch at 105 pounds.

This is his sixth trip to The CrossFit Games.

Fikowski was named second fittest back in 2017.

Fellow Canadian Patrick Vellner from Vancouver Island just edged out Fikowski through the course of the weekend to take home the silver medal.