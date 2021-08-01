178152
174660
Kelowna  

Flights at Kelowna International Airport halted by White Rock wildfire

Flights halted by wildfire

- | Story: 341710

UPDATE: 5:34 p.m.

The majority of flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport have been cancelled due to the White Rock Lake Fire northwest of the airport.

"The instruments approaches in and out of the airport go through the area where the fire is and because the fire has grown to the east it is now impacting the ability for aircraft to depart and arrive using their instruments," said senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz.

"That area is a no-fly zone up to 10,000 feet,' Elchitz added.

At this time Elchitz says it is unknown how long flights will be impacted.

'We are working with NAV Canada, Transport Canada and the Fire Operations Aviation Desk on an interim solution."

MedEvacs are still able to arrive and depart under special operating rules

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

It looks like all flights in and out of YLW have either been cancelled or delayed, according to the airport website.

That includes incoming flights from Calgary, Victoria, Vancouver and Saskatoon and outbound flights to Edmonton, Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.

ORIGINAL 4:25 p.m.

The wildfire smoke is impacting some people’s travel plans to end the BC Day long weekend.

Someone called Castanet to report a friend’s outbound flight from Kelowna International Airport was delayed Sunday afternoon because of the conditions.

Phillip Elchitz, Senior Manager - Airport Operations, confirmed in an email that smoke is affecting operations at YLW.

Late last week, some flights destined for Kamloops and Penticton were diverted to Kelowna because of thick wildfire smoke.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

175413
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162394


176485


Real Estate
4495920
198 Laurel Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$825,000
more details
177300


177361


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

David
David Kelowna SPCA >


177392


176458


Frenchie finds a genius way to scratch an itch

Must Watch
This pup was very creative trying to get rid of an itch. He just slides down the ramp and lets the boards do all the work!
Interesting facts
Galleries
Some more interesting facts to fill your brain this weekend,
Elton John delays opening two weeks of farewell tour
Music
Elton John has postponed the first two weeks of his farewell tour...
Dog is trying to get settled
Must Watch
Third time is the charm!
Flamin’ hot Cheetos
Must Watch
Toddler tries Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for the first time and...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178390
178065