Record heat and almost no rain in July for the Okanagan

Photo: Cindy White

The first day of August brought much-needed rain to many areas of the Southern Interior, after incredibly dry conditions in July.

“Temperatures have remained well above seasonal, for both the daytime highs and overnight minimums,” said Jonathan Bau, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“As a result of that, all three stations, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton have set the warmest July on record,” he notes.

Vernon was the standout. The North Okanagan city saw no recorded rainfall.

“Vernon with an attention-grabbing number; 0.0 for July. Normally they would receive 45.6. Needless to say, that’s the driest on record.” said Bau.

The average temperature was also more than 5 C above normal in July at 24.4 C.

Kelowna was right near the driest July on record, with a scant 0.3 millimetres of rain. The average temperature was 25.1 C, compared to a typical year at 21.2 C.

Daily high records were broken on July 1, 2 and 15 in Kelowna. On Canada Day it reached 39.7, almost reaching the all-time July mark of 40.4 C, set in 1994.

Penticton saw the most rain in the valley, at 9.1 mm, however that was less than a third of what should fall in the month. Temperatures averaged 24.6 degrees.

Kamloops fared better in the precipitation department. 12.8 millimetres was recorded last month, about 41% of normal. There were new temperature records in Kamloops, with the average daily temperature coming in at 24.3 for July.