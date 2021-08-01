177398
177391
Kelowna  

Pandosy Street remains closed after Saturday night's shooting

Still investigating shooting

Castanet Staff - | Story: 341694

Pandosy Street remains closed in Kelowna's Mission neighbourhood Sunday morning following a targeted shooting in the area Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred on the busy street outside of Zabb Thai restaurant just before 7 p.m., leaving two men injured. Photos from the scene show a body lying in the doorway of the restaurant. The two men were rushed to hospital by ambulance.

A witness told Castanet they heard between five and seven gunshots. The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

The RCMP have called the shooting "targeted," but police have not announced any arrests at this time. A witness told Castanet they saw the shooter leave the scene in a silver Ford Flex that was parked on the nearby Newsome Avenue.

Officers remain on scene near K.L.O. Road and Pandosy Street Sunday morning, gathering evidence. A white Mercedes-Benz has been covered by a canopy on the west side of Pandosy Street.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information on the investigation.

