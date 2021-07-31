Shooting on Kelowna's Pandosy Street leaves area cordoned off, RCMP believe it to be 'targeted'

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP believed the shooting of two adult males was targeted on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road in Kelowna for a report of shots being fired just before 7 p.m.

Two adult male victims were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and the victims have been transported to the hospital. The seriousness of their injuries is not yet known.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP stated in a press release. “The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with the police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

RCMP have cordoned off a section of Pandosy Street after a brazen shooting on a busy roadway.

Witnesses say gunfire rang out just before 7 p.m. while restaurants in the area were at the peak of their Saturday night dinner rush.

Details are scarce at this point and police have yet to comment, but initial and unconfirmed reports from bystanders are that two men were hit. Video shows one of them being loaded into an ambulance. Witnesses say they heard between five and seven gun shots.

Another witness said they saw the suspect walk through the Sopa Square courtyard to a silver Ford Flex waiting on Newsom Ave., which then departed and drove toward Harvey Avenue on Abbott Street.

Evidence markers are on the sidewalk in front of the Zabb Thai restaurant, where a photo sent to Castanet shows a man down in the street prior to police arrival.

There is a black Mercedes parked nearby that appears to have a bullet hole in it that is being looked at closely by officers. K9 dog units are also arriving.

Police are analyzing a video caught by a Tesla parked by the restaurant.

All the restaurants in the area are now closed. Motorists who are parked inside the crime scene are being told to return in the morning to pick up their vehicles.

ORIGINAL 7:40 p.m.

There have been reports of a shooting on Kelowna's Pandosy Street on Saturday, with two men reportedly hit.

A video sent into Castanet shows one of the victims being taken away from the area in a stretcher.

Another photo shows a man down in the doorway of a restaurant near the intersection with KLO Road.

A witness says they heard seven gunshots just before 7 p.m.

Pandosy Street is closed to traffic in the area, starting at Groves Street and finishing at Lakeshore. The road reopens at Cedar.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Madison Erhardt