Accelerant used to set fire to outhouse in Kettle Valley neighbourhood

An outhouse was set on fire in Kelowna's Kettle Valley neighbourhood Friday evening.

The Kettle Valley Neighbourhood Association posted photos of the aftermath of the arson to Facebook early Saturday morning. The fire was set at the soccer field off Quilchena Drive at about 6:15 p.m.

“RCMP were going door-to-door and informed our neighbours that accelerant was used. Obviously concerning on many different fronts,” the Kettle Valley Neighbourhood Association posted, adding that police are seeking surveillance footage from the area.

While it appears the fire was extinguished by firefighters before spreading too far, the arson comes while most of the Okanagan is under extreme fire danger. There are currently 81 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged earlier this month for allegedly starting a fire in the Glenrosa area, while a 55-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly starting fires in Summerland. Police continue to investigate a number of recent suspicious fires in Salmo as well.