Tommy Gun's needs males willing to get haircut during photoshoot

Photo: Tyler Nix, Unsplash

If you are a male between the ages of 15 and 25 with some serious flow, Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop would like to hear from you.

The Kelowna-based barbershop is looking for amateur male models to serve as background models for a national photoshoot next week. Those who are chosen to participate will be getting their hair cut during the shoot, which will take place in Kelowna on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 4 and 5.

Anyone interested should submit pictures of the front, both sides and back of their hair in an email to [email protected] as soon as possible.

No experience is required.