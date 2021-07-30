Longtime BC Interior RCMP spokesmen heading to Newfoundland

Photo: Jon Manchester Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey (left) during a "jail and bail" fundraiser in Kelowna

A familiar face is on the move.



BC RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey is going coast to coast as he moves his family to Harbour Grace, Newfoundland.

O’Donaghey has spent nearly 15-years serving in British Columbia, and now, he is preparing for a move across the country to continue to serve in Atlantic Canada.

“I am extremely eager to get settled in our new home, and take in all that Newfoundland has to offer. I can’t wait to get to know the members of my RCMP family in that area, and I look forward to what will no doubt be a change of pace and a completely new way of life,” O’Donaghey says.

O’Donaghey's last day as BC RCMP spokesmen for the Southeast District is Friday.

Prior to joining BC RCMP, O’Donaghey served as the spokesman and communications officer for the Central Okanagan RCMP detachment after being seconded from front line policing in Kelowna back in February of 2016.

He also served as a frontline police officer in Lake Country B.C. after transferring to the Central Okanagan from Chilliwack in the Fraser Valley.

He will now be serving the front lines in Harbour Grace, Bay Roberts, Carbonear and countless other towns, and harbour communities all across the Avalon Peninsula, which overlooks the west side of Conception Bay.

O’Donaghey was born in Calgary Alberta, but raised from the age of eight in Penticton, where he graduated from Pen-High. Penticton is where he was recruited by the RCMP.

"Although BC is home for me, my spouse of nearly 15-years was born and raised in Newfoundland, and I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to take her back home," said O’Donaghey. "I am also overjoyed for the opportunity to work in such a gorgeous part of our country and raise my young family in a warm and welcoming province, well-known for having some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet."