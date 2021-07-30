Kelowna's Power 104.7 FM rebrands to The Lizard

YouTube

There's a new radio station in Kelowna.

Pattison Media has flipped the switch on Power 104.7, rebranding to The Lizard.

A press release indicates, "Kelowna’s original FM radio station is now Kelowna’s newest radio station!"



Russell James, Senior Program Director tells Castanet, "the familiar and beloved name was last used in the late 80’s and throughout the 90’s in Kelowna. 104.7 The Lizard will continue to play the classic and current rock now heard on the frequency and is now branded The Rock of Kelowna."



James says the company wanted to return to its roots, "this rock station has been part of the fabric of the Okanagan for decades and was Kelowna’s first FM radio station back in 1964. Over the years, the 104.7 frequency has been Kelowna’s heritage, go to rock radio station featuring the best rock music, the area’s biggest radio personalities and a very large and very loyal audience."



According to the most recent radio ratings, Power was listed in the fourth spot with an 8.6 per cent market share.

The figures released by Numeris show CBC Radio in top spot with a 23.2 per cent share of the local market.

New Country is in second with a 10.5 per cent share followed Pattison-owned Beach FM in third.