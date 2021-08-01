178152
Kelowna  

One lucky resident has just won $10,000

50/50 winner announced

Madison Erhardt

The West Kelowna Fire Department's 50/50 draw benefiting three local charities has officially come to a close and a winner has been named.

"The winner of $10,000 is Catherine Melwin, Catherine, congratulations, we will be in contact," said West Kelowna firefighter Azi Fahandeg.

The fundraiser ran from April 1 to Aug. 1, with over 1,000 tickets sold.

The remaining $10,000 will be going to the BC Burn Fund, CRIS Adaptive Adventures and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

"As a fire department, part of what we do is give back to our community, and through a charitable society we are able to come up with events to give back to those who have been supporting us as well," Fahandeg said.

"Especially right now with the forest fires as well as the pandemic going on it is nice to get the support of the community and just keep helping everyone out."

