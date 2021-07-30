Quick thinking neighbours snuff fire before it takes off

Photo: Sheryl Brassard

UPDATE 10:47 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they continue to investigate the cause of a grass fire near Hollywood Rd. and the Mission Greenway.

"We haven’t determined the cause at this time, but we do have an open investigation," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

A Kelowna woman says the quick action of her family and neighbours may have prevented a brush fire from turning into something much worse on Wednesday night.

Sheryl Brassard tells Castanet the fire started behind the power station on Hollywood Road just before midnight along the greenway.

"My husband and our neighbours doused it with fire extinguishers and two hoses while waiting for the fire department to arrive."

Brassard says her mother looked out the window before going to bed and saw flames, "she woke my husband and I and we all jumped into action."

Brassard says the neighbourhood firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading and the fire department arrived and doused the rest of the flames.

Brassard says they found a homeless camp set up on the bank of Mission Creek, "the cause of the fire seemed to be a campfire that got out of control."

Brassard says RCMP also investigated and she saw officers taking items out of the camp and advised her to contact Kelowna bylaw if she sees anyone else in the area.

"The fire thankfully was spotted very early and did not ignite any trees but spread quickly as you can see by the attached photo. The power station oddly enough, does not have cameras on the outside of the building but hopefully will look at installing some after last night's scare," Brassard says.