Kelowna company Pela Case, brings 'Plastic Wave' to Okanagan

Photo: Pela Case

A Kelowna-based company is on a mission to create a waste-free future.

Pela Case, the world's first compostable phone case manufacturer has joined forces with Save the Waves and artist Ethan Estess to create the Plastic Wave art piece.

"The wave is a visual reminder that the plastic problem is all of ours. In fact, the equivalent of 100 of these waves, or 100,000 phone cases, enter our oceans every minute," says Pela Case spokesperson Sara Peacock.

The Plastic Wave is now in Kelowna, making its way to various locations throughout the summer.

"We recently collaborated with one of our charitable partners to create an interactive sculpture made entirely out of old phone cases sent to us from customers making the switch from plastic to plant-based products," Peacock said.

Pela is a local tech company, with celebrity investors like, Jay-Z, who invested $5 million in the compostable phone case company.

"With our oceans covering over 70% of our globe, that makes plastic a major contributor to global warming— which is literally setting the world around us on fire as we speak," states the press release from Pela case.

According to Pela Case more than 1 billion plastic phone cases are sold every year.

"The average person keeps their phone for 18-24 months, yet their phone case is made from a non-renewable resource that can last hundreds of thousands of years.

"We believe the solution begins with small changes in our day-to-day, like switching from plastic to plant-based products."