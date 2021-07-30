Shape the future of your community with the RDCO

Photo: RDCO

If you’re interested in leading land use in your community, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has several opportunities for you.

Applications are being encouraged for volunteer members to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Commission and the Central Okanagan West Advisory Planning Commission.

These groups work in conjunction with planning staff to assess development and land use applications within rural area. The comments and advice provided are considered in decisions made by the Regional Board.

Commission members will be chosen based on their work experience, availability, academic and technical qualifications, professional expertise and land use planning as well as overall interest and participation in community matters.

AAC members who are selected may reside anywhere within the Central Okanagan, while the majority of Central Okanagan West Advisory Planning Commission members must live in the electoral area.

The Regional District provides approximately 80 different programs and services to residents across the Central Okanagan.

If you'd like to learn more about the volunteer position or if you’re interested in applying, click here.