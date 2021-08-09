Some students say they have concerns about heading back to the classroom

Madison Erhardt

As post-secondary students get set to return back to school this September, some say they are still feeling a little uneasy with the recent surge in cases.

“It does feel very uncomfortable for the fact that there are like 300 classes and you don’t know who is all vaccinated... and the seats are pretty close to each other,” said UBC student Deaunte Nelson.

UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono says he is listening to the concerns.

"Together with public health officials, we continue to monitor key COVID-19 metrics such as case numbers, hospitalization rates and progress with vaccinations."

We are working with the local and provincial health authorities to deliver vaccinations on campus and via mobile units, continue and potentially expand rapid antigen testing on campus, and test and ensure robust and industry standard ventilation in learning spaces."

Ono says UBC has developed detailed safety plans for every space on both campuses and other UBC locations.

"The Provincial Health Officer has the authority to issue additional public health measures such as mandatory masking, if required."

"In fact, this has already occurred in the Okanagan region, which includes UBC Okanagan, because of a renewed Covid outbreak there. We have purchased a significant supply of non-medical masks so that we are ready to implement a campus-wide strategy if advised by the PHO."

At this time it is unclear if the mask mandate will carry over into September.

UBC student Deaunte Nelson says she would like to see universities implement mandatory mask-wearing.

“Masks honestly should be mandatory in a lecture hall if it is over a specific amount of students. If it is smaller in their spacing I think that it is appropriate in their spacing to not wear a mask, but if it is a big lecture hall for three-hour lectures that is a long time to go without wearing one,' she said.

According to the provincial guidelines released on July 1, post-secondary institutions will no longer be required to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place. Schools are now working on communicable disease plans to reduce the risk of all respiratory illnesses.

Ono says students should get vaccinated before attending campus.

"As you know, case numbers have begun to rise recently, and the highly contagious Delta variant is becoming more prevalent. Because of this, I strongly recommend that all members of the UBC community are fully vaccinated, before returning to campus.

Recognizing that some members of the UBC community may still need to be vaccinated at the start of school, I strongly recommend all members of the community continue to wear masks indoors," he added.