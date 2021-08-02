Get vaccinated so we can reopen: Kelowna's OK Corral

Photo: Contributed

The OK Corral says it is still planning for an October reopening date.

"The OK Corral Cabaret owners are planning to meet mid-August to discuss details on our re-opening plan and would like to be open by October," said partner Andy Bowie.

Bowie says in order for the country bar to remain finically viable, the dance floor must be open, along with a close-to-full capacity limit.

"The vaccination numbers in B.C. are some of the best in the world which is promising, however, Kelowna has seen an uptick in cases and many small businesses temporarily closing," Bowie said.

"Hopefully our community and visitors listen to the health care experts and get vaccinated ASAP so we are in a better position health and safety-wise and to have an opportunity to setback to the business."

In July of last year, the OK Corral announced that they would be closed indefinitely after 36 years in the business.