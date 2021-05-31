RCMP search for suspect in suspicious death at Reid's Corner

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Police have cordoned off a home on Sexsmith Road for an investigation into a sudden death.

While Kelowna RCMP first described the location as Rutland, the crime scene is actually situated near Reid’s Corner. Castanet News is not posting photos of the scene, for now, while police work to notify next of kin.

Five vehicles, including a large moving van, are also behind crime scene tape.

A neighbour tells Castanet News the man police are searching for in relation to the death, Lorence Williams, had frequented the home at the centre of the crime scene.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP needs your help to locate a suspect in a suspicious death investigation.

RCMP was called to a "residence in the Rutland area" on Sunday just after 10:00 p.m., after an adult male resident was found dead. Police did not release a location of the crime scene.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “However police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

The Kelowna RCMP are now searching for Lorence Williams, who is being considered a suspect in the death.

Williams is described as:

Black male

40-years-old

Short black hair

Six feet tall

Thin build

“If Lorence sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction immediately,” says Cpl. Noseworthy.

Should you encounter Williams, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.