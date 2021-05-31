Busy scene overnight as heritage house moved from Richter Street

Photo: Jane Eamon

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

A large gathering of emergency vehicles on Richter Street in Kelowna overnight was to facilitate the moving of a heritage house.

The J.N. Thompson house was being moved to a new location.

The two-storey, wood-frame Queen Anne Revival style house previously sat on a large, treed lot near the northwest corner of Richter Street and Sutherland Avenue.

According to the City of Kelowna's heritage register, the home was built in 1911 and is "valued as a fine example of the Queen Anne Revival architectural style, as expressed by the asymmetrical plan and massing and highly articulated facades. The house is a late and transitional example of the style, built at a time when the Classical Revival styles predominated. Local contractor George E. Ritchie was the designer and builder of this prominent home. It has survived in virtually intact original condition and is particularly noteworthy for the rarity of its style in Kelowna, its imposing size and its grand setting on a large lot."

John Nelson Thompson (1870-1956) was a prominent citizen and businessman. He was variously a tobacco grower, an orchardist in the Glenmore area, a founding member of the Central Okanagan Land and Orchard Company and a partner in the Morrison-Thompson Hardware Store.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Residents report a large first responder presence on Richter Street in Kelowna overnight.

About 11 p.m., as many as a dozen utility vehicles, police cars and a fire engine were seen with emergency lights activated, lining both sides of the street near Rowcliffe Avenue.

It's not yet known what prompted the police response.

Castanet will update with more information as details become known.

Send your news tips, photos or video to [email protected]