District offers condolences to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation community

Central Okanagan Public Schools says students and staff may be seen wearing the colour orange this week in honour of all Indigenous children who were forced into the residential school system.

"We offer our condolences to the Tk'emlu?ps te Secwe?pemc First Nation, who are greatly impacted by news of the mass grave of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School."

"From 1870-1998, over 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to live at schools established by the federal government. Last week's news is a heartbreaking reminder that many of the Indigenous children who suffered in the residential school system never returned to their homes and families," the statement said.

To honour those who have suffered trauma and harm at the former residential school in Kamloops, and their families and communities who are mourning, all schools will lower the Canadian flag to half-mast until further notice.

"We are deeply saddened by what has been revealed at the Kamloops Residential School,” said Moyra Baxter, Chairperson for the Board of Education.

“This is a grim reminder of Canada's dark past. We mourn alongside our nation's Indigenous peoples."

The district is reminding the public that help is available.

"Reading about this recent finding will be traumatizing for many members of our community. The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419."

For further information to learn more about what you can do to engage in reconciliation, reference the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's 94 Calls to Action.