$60,000 has been raised for the families of the K.S.S. students who were killed in a car crash.

Photo: Contributed Samara Haverko

Close to $60,000 has been raised by the community to support the families of the three K.S.S. students who were killed in a car crash on Tuesday.

Kelowna Secondary School’s Parent Advisory Council stated the GoFundMe on Friday with a goal of $30,000.

“Many people have reached out to KSS this week asking how they can provide support,” says the fundraiser.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the individuals who have been impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy. We stand in solidarity with you in our collective grief. Funds raised will be divided equally among the three families impacted to be used at their own discretion.”

A second fundraiser was also started on Friday to help pay for the funeral and other expenses for Samara Haverko - one of three Kelowna Secondary students who lost their lives.

The GoFundMe was started by Terra Le Claire, a family friend of the Haverko’s.

"Samara was an exceptionally kind, smart, funny, selfless and responsible young lady. She graduated a year early with honours and had plans to become a marine biologist. She worked two part-time jobs and was saving money for her education. Her parents couldn't have asked for a better daughter."

"This family has enough sadness and grief that any additional stress of expenses would be too overwhelming. I hope to raise enough money to cover her funeral and expenses," the post said.

The GoFundMe has a $20,000 goal and has raised close to $17,000 to date.