The Okanagan Forest Task Force comes across as increasingly common sight

Okanagan Forest Task Force leader Kane Blake took to social media over the weekend to share what he says is an increasingly common occurrence — people living out in the bush.

Photos he posted to the OFTF group show piles of wood, tools, an RV and garbage.

Blake says he will not disclose where he found the site, but will be heading back to the area sporadically to make sure everything is cleaned up.

"I get that times are tough and some people are now living in the bush. Heck I would live in the bush if I could, but this is getting out of hand," he posted to Facebook.

Blake says he did offer to haul items out for free, but his help was refused.

"We had a good chat and was told things will be cleaned up," Blake said, adding the person had apparently been living there for less than a week.

Earlier this month, Lake Country fire crews dealt with a large RV fire at a backcountry site off Beaver Lake Road, where a person had been living.

With Kelowna home prices jumping by $100,000 in the months of March and April, and rent for a two-bedroom unit cracking the $2,000 mark for the first time ever in the Central Okanagan last month, some residents are being forced to into precarious living conditions.

"I'm currently living in my truck as I can't afford rent / don't feel like selling my soul," said a member of the group in response to Blake. "I can't even justify leaving my tent, let alone a disaster. Also people suck, and I'd be worried my tent wouldn't be there or be destroyed when I got back from work."